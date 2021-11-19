Ralph Moseley, 67, of Morehead City, passed away Nov. 16, 2021, at New Hanover Regional Hospital in Wilmington.
A celebration of Ralph’s life will be held at Munden Funeral Home at a later date.
Ralph was born in Akron, Ohio, on February 7, 1954, and is survived by his sons, Andrew Moseley and wife Hanna of Leland and Matthew Moseley of Raleigh; mother, Jessie Ruth Moseley of Morehead City; and sisters, Sherri Longoria and husband David of Ft. Rucker, AL, Onnie Patrick and husband J.P. of Oriental, Sharon Wickizer of Wilmington, and Tari Garner of Newport.
Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Toby Roland Moseley; and sister, Shellie Moseley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
