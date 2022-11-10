Robert Ferguson, Morehead City
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Melinda McCann, Hubert
Melinda Jean McCann,73, of Hubert passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Tyler DeesNewport
Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown. A native Carteret County resident Tyler grew up playing travel soccer then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family.
Linda Corsmeier, Pine Knoll Shores
Linda Ann Corsmeier, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 am on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at St. Egbert's Catholic Church.
Richard Smith, Atlantic
Richard Murphy “Dick” Smith, 73, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday November 8, 2022, at his home. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday November 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, his celebration of life will be held at the family home, 158 Smith Rd. in Atlantic, on Saturday November 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
William "Groovy" Dave Guthrie Jr., Newport
William “Groovy” Dave Guthrie, Jr. 45, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Newport. His service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery on Harkers Island, with Rev. Merle Hunt, Jr. officiating. He is survived by his wife Brandi Guthrie, sons Kanyon and Carson Guthrie, daughters Kadance and Nevaeh Guthrie.
TRACE J. REYNOLDS, Newport
Trace J. Reynolds, 86, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ROBERTA WILCUTT, Havelock
Roberta Wilcutt, 73, of Havelock, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, officiated by Rev. Kenny McCoy, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
