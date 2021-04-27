Russell “Rusty” Lee Wright, 38, of Newport, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of Rusty’s life will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Atlantic Beach Circle.
Rusty was born April 24, 1982, in Washington, N.C., to Russell Palmer Wright and Joy Brown Ornelas. Rusty was one of a kind. He never met a stranger. Many of his friends have described Rusty as “a light to be around” and “an amazingly amazing person.” Once you met him, you couldn’t help but love him. He was kind, generous and would help anyone in need. He could sell ice to an Eskimo and was very charming. He was a skilled carpenter and enjoyed building and repairing houses. He loved to surf, be at the beach and on the water. He was an avid musician and artist. You could always find him playing the guitar, drums, singing or striking a conversation with a random stranger as if they had known each other their whole lives. He was an excellent artist whose passion was ink. He was a bright and gifted tattoo artist. Rusty loved being outdoors and going on new adventures. You could always find him working on projects or helping others. Rusty knew no strangers and touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He is a life lost too soon, and his smile will be remembered by all of his family and friends.
He is survived by his sister, Heather Marie Melvin of Greenville; aunts, Hilda Currlings and husband Tommy of Tarroboro and Gail Sawyer of Jacksonville; cousins, Ashley Sawyer of Jackonsville and Carla Wollard of Washington, N.C.; girlfriend, Tracey Filzen Craft and her daughter, who loved him very much, both of Newport; and fur friend, Louis.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Joy Brown Ornelas; and father, Russell Palmer Wright.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
