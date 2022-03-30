Robert Edward LaVeck, 59, of Newport, NC, passed on Sunday February 20, 2022, in Manhattan, New York.
A celebration of his life was held at his home in Newport on March 18, 2022.
Robert was born on November 25, 1962, in Orlando, Florida to the late Philip and Joyce LaVeck of Canton Michigan. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and worked for Federal Express for many years. Robert was a comedic at heart and he loved to imitate people. He had a great sense of humor, was a sports fanatic, loved Michigan (Go Blue), and the Red Wings Hockey Team.
Robert is survived by his former wife of 26 years and the mother of his children, Yvonne LaVeck; sons, Jeremy Huffman of Yadkinville, Joshua (Ashley) LaVeck of Havelock, and Jacob LaVeck of Bridgeton; daughter, Brittany (Zachary) Stapleton of Havelock; grandchildren, Colin Huffman, Caleb Huffman, Aiden Huffman, Jayden Huffman, Jaxon Huffman, Archer LaVeck, and Charlotte Stapleton; sibling: Bill (Renee) LaVeck of Mississippi.
The deceased is preceded in death by his grandparents, Marion and Rhea LaVeck of New York and Marion and Cora Pfeiffer of Florida.
He leaves his cherished memories with his children and grandchildren who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to their fullest. Robert was loved by many and will be truly missed by those who knew him.
The family handled the arrangements.
