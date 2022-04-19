Ivey Daniels Graham Sr. ,80, of Sea Gate, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
Ivey was born on February 23, 1942, in Morehead City, NC to the parents of Alex “Boy” and Mildred Graham.
Before beginning his career at Cherry Point as Supervisor of Production Aircraft Controller, he owned Graham’s Oil Company that he took over from his dad. He was so kindhearted to his customers that if they could not pay, he would let them pay next time or not at all. Once he retired from Cherry Point, he thought it would be a great idea to be a security officer at Aviation Fuel Terminal where he got to walk around, make sure everything was secure, and then fish. Ivey was with Aviation Fuel Terminal until January 2022.
He received numerous awards and recognitions during his tenure at Cherry Point.
Boating with family and friends, fishing, and hunting were his passions. His family remembers him taking them boating every weekend. He would be the first one up, boat packed and ready to go!
Ivey will be remembered as a wonderful and loving husband of 60 years and an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He immensely loved all his family.
At Ivey’s request, there will be no public services.
He is survived by his loving wife, Olivia Ann Graham of the home; two daughters, Crystal Graham Reynolds and husband, Dale of Angier; Cheryl Ann Graham of Beaufort; son, Ivey Graham Jr of Charlotte; grandchildren, Joshua Smith of Marshallberg; Kendra Stafford of Hayes, Virginia; Kara Mullins and husband, Chase of Marysville, California; Faith McDonald of Beaufort; great grandchildren: Kileigh Caton, Damien Mullins and Alice Mullins; brother, James “Buddy” Graham and wife, Emily of Beaufort; sisters, Evelyn White of Newport; Janice Graham Webb of Beaufort; and wonderful nieces and nephews.
Ivey was preceded in death by his father, Alex “Boy”; mother, Mildred, sister, Faye Willis, brother-in-law, LB Willis, brother-in-law, Cote White and nephew, Sandy White.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Family and friends are welcomed to submit online condolences at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.