John Lindsey, as he was affectionately called, departed his life on May 29, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in the Rehabilitation Unit.
A funeral service was held at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 5, 2023, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Morehead City. There was a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
John L. Collins Jr. was born July 29, 1955, to the late John L. Collins Sr. and the late Della Pickett Collins of Morehead City, North Carolina.
After graduation from West Carteret High School in 1973, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served honorably before retiring. After returning to civilian life, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC, in social work. He was employed with Jones County Dept. of Social Services in Trenton, NC.
John gave his life to Christ at an early age, and united with St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, where he served diligently in several capacities.
He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Tyler Collins, grandson, Kaiden Collins, of Newport, NC, granddaughter, Sariah Collins, two brothers, Robert Collins, of Greenville, NC, and Richard Collins, of Morehead City, three sisters, Evelyn Collins and Vivian Collins, of Morehead City, and Sandra Collins Adams (Jimmy), of Rolesville, NC, two aunts, Martha Mills, of Newport, and Louise Pickett, of Raleigh, NC, one uncle, Roy Lee Adams, one goddaughter, Cassandra Curtis, of Morehead City, and special friend, Vernia Williams, of Morehead City, and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends, children in love, Vernon Harvey, and Novis Rodriguez of Newport, the Sunday Lunch Bunch, Julia Mathis, Marilyn Coward, cousins, Tressa Jones and Evelyn Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. Collins Sr. and Della Pickett Collins, and his brothers, John Calvin Collins, and Donnie Ray Collins.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
