Dr. Julius “Junie/Jay” Jugirtha Lyon III, 78, of Swansboro, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at home.
Junie’s last wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes spread in a favorite Montana location known to him and his son. A memorial service will be held sometime in September, around his birthday, to celebrate his life at Hookerton Christian Church in Hookerton.
He was born September 5, 1942, in Kinston, NC.
Junie was one of four children born to Julius Jugirtha Lyon, Jr and Marguerite Worthington. He was the eldest. He graduated from Grainger High School, Class of 1962. He started life working with J. F. Parrott Realty and Ins., Co. before going in business with his dad and starting their own business, Lyon Realty and Ins Co, Inc. In his later life he did a lot of home remodeling until he was stricken with kidney issues which resulted in weekly dialysis care. He loved life and fought the many health issues later in life with the love and support of his family.
In 2005, Junie/Jay accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and attended Hookerton Christian Church in Hookerton, NC until his health declined and he moved to Swansboro, NC where he continued his dedication to the Lord.
Junie will be missed by all that knew him. He loved his family and took great pleasure in raising his son. He loved Beach music and was an accomplished shagger. He was also a very dedicated dog/animal lover.
We will all miss Junie.
He leaves behind his son, Julius Jugirtha Lyon IV and wife, Brandi; and granddaughter Emma Kate of Charleston, SC. He is also survived by his two brothers, Ralph F. Lyon (Betty Stokes) of Beaufort, NC, Douglas G. Lyon (Patricia) of New Bern; a sister, Marguerite Lyon Everett (Tony), Snow Hill, NC; former wife and caretaker, Gail Owens Ponessa of Swansboro; a niece, Heather Lyon Watkins (David) of Raleigh, NC; a nephew, Douglas M Lyon (Ashley) of Goldsboro, NC; a nephew, Justin Lee Everett (Taylar) of Snow Hill, NC; and niece, Kristin Amanda Everett (Kyle Sullivan) of Spring Hope, NC; plus many cousins, extended family members and friends.
Any wishes/condolences may be sent to Ms. Gail Ponessa 532 Sabiston Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584 or to his sister Marguerite Lyon Everett, 1570 Hwy 123 S Snow Hill, NC 28580.
The family wishes to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you and our love to Gail Ponessa for her very dedicated care during his illness. Words cannot express our thanks for the loving care she gave to Junie/Jay.
Memorial gifts in Julius J. Lyon, III's name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 7413 Six Forks Rd., #255, Raleigh, NC 27615 or online at www.kidney.org/donate.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.