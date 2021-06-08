MGySgt Clarence Calvin McCallister, 79, of Hubert, died Saturday June 5, 2021, at his home.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
His service is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with the Rev. Richard Franklin officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
He is survived his wife, Karen G. McCallister of the home; sons, Dale Calvin McCalllister and Kevin McCallister, both of Jacksonville, and Brian McCallister of Texas; granddaughters; and a brother, Huck McCallister of West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Toys for Tots at toysfortots.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
