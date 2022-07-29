Robert Gerald Helms, 90, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, August 1, at Cape Carteret Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Mr. Helm’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Mr. Robert Gerald Helms was born on July 14, 1932, in Charlotte, NC, to the late Watt and Ruth Helms. With great pride for his country, he honorably served in the United States Navy.
Mr. Helms lived most of his life in Durham, NC, where he worked at GTE and later retired from Northern Telecom in Research Triangle Park. He loved to drive and upon retiring he started driving for Southern Coach Lines in Durham. After moving to Emerald Isle in 2000, and after the Twin Towers fell in New York City, he decided to rejoin the Southern Coach Bus Lines in Swansboro to help transport troops, etc.
Robert was a quiet man who spent a lot of time in his shop making furniture, jewelry boxes, pens and stained-glass sculptures. His talents were many. He enjoyed camping and had many adventurous camping trips. He and his son, Sam, enjoyed traveling to Super Bowl games and especially to the NASCAR races in Daytona Beach, FL, and taking their wives on cruises. He especially enjoyed his “coffee friends” every morning at Hardees until the COVID closed them from indoor dining, the group then moved to Marks Restaurant on Hwy. 24.
Robert is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sandra “Sandy” Helms; son, Samuel “Sam” Helms (Edie) of Freehold, NJ and Sam’s mother, Elizabeth Helms; stepchildren, Bill Green (Karen), Debra Shea (Vinnie); sister, Eleanor Pendergraft of Johnson City, TN; grandchild, Leslie Helms; step grandchildren, Kylie Green, Jamie Green, Lindsey Powell (Chris), and Greg Brown and (Lexy); great grandchildren, Charlotte LaCosta and Declan Helms; step great grandchildren, Samantha Powell and Carter Powell.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Cape Carteret Baptist Church, 101 Anita Forte Dr., Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
