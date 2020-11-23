Tonya Boone Ladson, 59, of Maple Hill, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Her graveside service was Tuesday at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro.
She is survived by husband, Gene Ladson of the home; daughter, Lorraine Holley of Hampstead; stepdaughter, Frankie Aguirre of Jacksonville; four grandchildren; brother, Toby Boone of Hubert; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Boone; and her sister, Debbie Barnes.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
