Beverly Pigford, 73, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Friday, July 30 at Ann St. United Methodist Church in Beaufort, officiated by Rev. Taylor Mills and Rev. Bryan Pigford. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Beverly was born on September 13, 1947, in Hickory, North Carolina, to the late Billy and Rachael Buchanan. Her sharp eye and attention to detail were key components that made her an excellent Traffic Manager at WNCN Raleigh where she worked faithfully for 18 years. It was there that she had the great ability of keeping everyone on task, projects on deadline, and handling all the pertinent logistics.
She married the love of her life, Turner Pigford, and they were blessed with 56 years together. She loved her family and treasured her role as mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Bryan Pigford and wife Shea of Charleston, SC and Justin Pigford and wife Lisa of Beaufort; brother, Bruce Reid Buchanan and wife Becky of Hickory; and grandchildren, Maegan Pigford, Jack Pigford and Samantha Pigford; as well as her fur babies, Jesse and Jake.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Ann St. United Methodist Church, 417 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516 or Stallsville United Methodist Church, 255 Stallsville Loop, Summerville, SC 29485.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
