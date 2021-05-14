Erin Maiolo Williams, 37, of Charlotteville, Va., passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at University of Virginia Hospital. She has family in Carteret County.
Arrangements were made in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She was the daughter of Jerry and Ann Maiolo of Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, please submit donations to Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, 7209 Archers Creek Drive, Emerald Isle, NC 28549.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
