Jason David Willis, 47, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Bettie.
Jason loved to fish, surf, play video games and spend time playing his guitar, but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his five kids. Jason worked at Carteret Health Care as a radiologist since 2007.
A graveside service will be held at 3pm on Sunday May 15, 2022, at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
Jason is survived by his wife Kathy Russell, three sons; Uriah Evans, Jonas and Joshua Willis, two daughters; Madison and Gracelyn Willis; his mother Janice Richmond Jones, his father James Willis; and three brothers.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
