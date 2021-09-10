Bill I. Dillon II, 73, of Harkers Island, left this life on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Woodland Cemetery in Madison.
Bill was born on Sept. 24, 1947, in Rockingham County, North Carolina, to the late Bill Sr. and Mildred Dillon.
As an educator, Bill began his career teaching at Stoneville Elementary. He held many positions in education but proved his leadership skills as a Principal. He treasured the time he spent in Patrick County, Virginia, as Principal, and as his thoughts turned to retirement, decided to move to the Crystal Coast of Carteret County, spending his remaining education years a Principal of Pamlico County High School.
His true passion was being on the water which led him to start his own charter boat business, Beagle Charters, on the Morehead City Waterfront, which was a resounding success. Always at his side was a Beagle, the most current being Little Mate, who is a 14th generation Dillon Beagle. Bill loved his life and the people he came into contact with.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Hylton Dillon of the home; son, Billy I. Dillon III of Greensboro, NC; daughter, Carrie Ann Simpkins and husband Chris of Pine Hall, NC; and grandchildren, Hunter, Nola, Finley, Brooks and Hutch Simpkins, and Bella and Gabriel Dillon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bill Dillon Scholarship Fund, c/o 90 Patrick County High School, 215 Cougar Lane, Stuart, VA 24171.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
