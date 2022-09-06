Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
As a long-time resident of Carteret County, Janet and her husband have been active members of St. Egbert’s Catholic Church. Janet spent many years working in the jewelry business. Janet loved spending time with her family. Her beautiful spirit and kind and gentle soul will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Egberts Catholic Church in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00PM on Thursday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ken Fish of Morehead City; two daughters, Elizabeth White of Morehead City; Tina Bennett and husband, Brian of Wilmington; son, Jimmy Fish and wife, Ann of Palm Desert, CA; six grandchildren: MacKenzie White, Madison White, Marshal White, Noah Fish, Ben Fish, Zeke Fish; great grandson, Kyari Bennett; brother, Don Stevens and wife, Janet of Cedar Rapids, IA; four sisters, Mary Mumm of Marengo, IA; Marcella Hilton of Cedar Rapids, IA; Beverly Neswold and husband, Larry of Cedar Rapids, IA; Loretta Booth of Sheboygan, WI, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Florence Stevens; six brothers: Dave, Leroy, Tom, Vern, Gary, and Bernie Stevens; sister, Patricia Seye.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
