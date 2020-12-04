Gene Gilbert Bowen Jr., 62, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His graveside service is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Whaley. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Gene, or Gilbert as he was more commonly known, was born Aug. 22, 1958, in Morehead City to Gene and Betsy Bowen. Gilbert retired from Kurtis Chevrolet, where he worked faithfully for many years.
Gilbert is survived by his mother, Betsy Davis Bowen of the home; his uncle, Malcom “Mac” Bowen and wife Judy of Clayton; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Gilbert Bowen Sr., who passed away one year to the day of Gilbert’s passing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
