Yoshiko Hishitani Toler, who was 94 years, 10 months old, passed away abruptly on January 23, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Mebane, NC.
A private memorial service in Morehead City is tentatively scheduled for April, 2023.
Yoshiko was born on March 18, 1928, to Keikichi Hayakawa and Matsue Hayakawa in Tokyo, Japan. Her older brother was Hiroshi Hayakawa.
Growing up in an era of male dominance and female discrimination, Yoshiko was basically coerced to attend a 15 month English trade school, with a specialty in banking after high school. In addition to Japanese, she was a fluent speaker in Chinese and English.
With a badge of courage, strength and hope, Yoshiko permanently moved to the United States at the age of 29 with her husband and two daughters. She developed a vast number of meaningful friendships in Carteret County. Yoshiko will be remembered for her kind, generous and selfless spirit.
Sincere gratitude to Dr. Cas Cader and Dr. Jeffrey Sparks for the quality medical care over the years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Yoshiko’s name to the following organization: Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Attn: Bobbie Chapman, Philanthropy Department, 8001 Redwood Blvd, Novato, CA 94945.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcclurefuneralservice.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.