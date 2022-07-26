Michael "Mike" Temple, 56, of Harlowe, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Known for his larger-than-life personality, unique camaraderie, hard work ethic, sportsmanship and love of the great outdoors, Mike’s positive personality and wonderful smile will be sadly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 29th at Harlowe United Methodist Church, followed by interment at Harlowe United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, July 28th, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Mike’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Michael, or Mike as we all know him, was born on September 28, 1965, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to Cary and Rochelle Temple. Mike was blessed with a true love story for the books. In his early teens, Mike met a sweet girl, Millie Garner, at a summer 4-H camp. Little did he know that he would see that beautiful girl again in 1984 at the annual Mullet Bucket football game. After the game, everyone congregated at the infamous Pizza Inn and he wasted no time in singling her out, getting down on one knee and writing her phone number on a napkin. From that point on he was hooked. Mike had already graduated from Havelock High School the year prior, in 1983. While many of his friends were going off to college, Mike knew he wanted to be close to Millie, who was still in high school, so community college was, of course, the best way to do that. After Millie graduated, they both attended East Carolina University where Mike graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management in 1989. The two were married in 1990. Mike and Millie’s love for each other never wavered over their 32 years of marriage. It always grew, and forever inspired others.
Always dedicated to his wonderful family and the family farm, Mike would come home from college on the weekends to help out. Temple Farms is well-known in our area with a variety of crops, supplies, and friendly service. In 1970, their business extended to include a tree contract with Carteret Craven Electric Cooperation. They later added a grading business so there was always hard work to be done and Mike was the man for the job. As a long-time board member at Farm Bureau, his input was much appreciated and will be sadly missed.
Hunting was one of Mike’s biggest passions. Not only did he enjoy the thrill of the hunt, but he also enjoyed sharing his knowledge and love of the sport with young beginners. Boating and surfing were two of Mike’s other favorite hobbies. His most relaxing time was spent on the water or in the woods. Mike loved trucks, ATVs, and guns and took pleasure in keeping them all in tip-top shape.
Devotion was the key theme of Mike’s life. Everyone knows that he was dedicated to his family. He was a devoted husband, an amazing son, and a loving big brother who was committed to spending quality time with them. He also had countless friends who were just like family. Always ready to lend a hand, Mike would be the first to show up whenever someone needed help or if there was a job to be done. If you passed him along the road he would undoubtedly recognize you, blow the horn, and flash his wonderful smile.
Mike’s passing will leave a deep void in the hearts of his loved ones, including his wife, Millie Garner Temple of Harlowe; his precious fur baby, Gabi; parents, Cary and Rochelle Temple of Harlowe; brother, Dr. Walter Shawn Temple (Chaz) of Salt Lake City, UT; maternal aunts, Merice Stevenson (Bob) of Norfolk, VA and Gaynelle Wood (Jim) of Washington, DC; sisters-in-law, Sandy Willis (Tommie) of Morehead City and Mallory Byrd (Randy) of Newport; brother-in-law, Nathan Garner Jr. of Newport; nephew, John Conner and his children, Curren, Jack and Ruby Conner of Morehead City as well as many special cousins and godchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harlowe United Methodist Church, 5119 Highway 101, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
