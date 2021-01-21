Herman “Curt” Gillikin, 68, of Otway, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Woodville Baptist Church with Jay Noe officiating. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page.
Curt attended Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island for many years. He took every opportunity he could to be on or near the water. He was always helping others and had a long career in marine construction. He was an amazing father and grandfather who loved his family.
Curt is survived by his daughter, Danielle Gillikin and her fiancé Clint Gaskill; “bonus daughter,” Heaven Necole Nichols; granddaughter, Gabrielle Gillikin; “bonus granddaughter,” Harper Nichols; niece, Tonya Gillikin; nephew, Edward Gillikin; best friend and caregiver, Lil Dougie O’Neal; and his beloved dog, Sassy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Belma; father, Herman Gillikin; and brother, Hervie Gillikin.
The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Carteret Home Health and Hospice.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the wonderful staff of Carteret Home Health and Hospice for taking such good care of Curt and his family.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
