Gerard Picard "Gerry", 91, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at the North Pinellas Hospice Care Center in Palm Harbor, FL.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Egbert’s Catholic Church at 10:00 on Monday, August 7th, followed by interment at Gethsemane Cemetery
Born 1931 in Fort Kent, Maine, Gerry was one of seventeen children to Regina LaFerriere and Joseph Picard. He attended school in Fort Kent through high school. After graduating in 1950, Gerry was employed with the Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. as a clerk typist. In 1951 he was drafted into the Army and served in Korea and closer to home at Fort Devans, Massachusetts.
In 1954, he was discharged and married Patricia White, also from Fort Kent. Patty and Gerry moved to Bangor, Maine, while Gerry attended Husson College. Upon graduation from Husson, Gerry accepted a teaching job at Guilford High School in CT where he taught for 30 years until retirement in 1989. Gerry and Patty spent 30 happy years in Madison, CT, raising their two children, Dennis and Kelley, and fostering a lifelong group of friends.
In 1989, Gerry and Patty retired to Morehead City, NC, along with two couples with whom they were close friends in Madison. It wasn’t long before Gerry began to volunteer at Habitat for Humanity, building homes in Havelock, Morehead City, and Beaufort, NC, and volunteering at the Habitat Restore. Gerry was an active member of Saint Egbert’s Catholic Church as an Usher and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
After Patty’s passing in 2004, Gerry remained in NC until 2014, when he moved to Safety Harbor, Florida, to be closer to his daughter and her family. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2017, at which time he entered a Memory Care facility in Safety Harbor. He was later diagnosed with Leukemia in early 2022.
Gerry is preceded in death by his wife, Patty, and his son, Dennis. Gerry.
He is survived by his daughter Kelley, and her husband Neil; his grandchildren, Travis (Kristina), Shaun (Randi), Erin, and Kyle; his great-granddaughter, Aspen; his brothers Jimmy, Reynold (Annamae), and Bobby; over 50 nieces and nephews; and countless friends from CT, NC, and FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, in Newport, NC.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.