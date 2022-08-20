PASTOR RONALD EARL HOWLAND SR., Morehead City
Pastor Ronald Earl Howland Sr., 84, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 26th, at Munden Funeral Home, officated by Rev. Patrick Whaley.
Margaret Blackwell, Havelock
Margaret Edson Blackwell, (nee Smith) 85, of Havelock, NC, met her Lord face to face Friday morning, August 19th, 2022. With Hospice care at home in Havelock, NC, Margaret, a devoted servant to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, passed peacefully to Heaven. She was born March 6, 1937, in Highpoint, North Carolina.
Tyler Wilkinson, Newport
Tyler Wilkinson, 26, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
MARGARET WYCKOFF, Florida
Margaret Wyckoff, 94, of Lauderhill, Florida, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Wilton Manors Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
AUDREY FAYE GILLIKIN PARNELL, Otway
Audrey Faye Gillikin Parnell, 83, of Otway, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Friday, August 19th, 2022, at her home. Her funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Merle Hunt Jr., and Rev. William O’Neal.
ROBERT "ROBBIE" CHARLES SPANN II, Newport
Robert "Robbie" Charles Spann II, 62, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 26th, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Havelock.
