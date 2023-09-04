George Seyfert, Morehead City
George Morgan Seyfert, 90, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. George's family will celebrate his life privately. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Pamela "Pam" Taylor, Swansboro
Pamela “Pam” Rosemary Taylor, 79, of Swansboro, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time.
PRESTON K. MEARES, Newport
The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 8, at Life Point Church with Rev. Ray Connor officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Full obituary forth coming.
