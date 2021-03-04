Ruby Jacqueline "Jackie" Garner Whitaker, 92, of Harkers Island, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her graveside service at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport will take place at a later date.
She is survived by her daughter, Bobbi Melton of Clemmons; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond R. Whitaker.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Jackie may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
