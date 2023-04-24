Virginia “Jennie” Jones Jeffries, 77, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023, surrounded by family in her Beaufort home following an extended illness.
Jennie was born and raised in Beaufort, where days were filled with dips in Taylors Creek, “The Cut”, boat rides and the laughter of friends walking down Front Street. Throughout her life she enjoyed all manner of outdoor activities. She lived the majority of her adult life on the west coast where she spent sunny days hiking or in her garden, and rainy days in her studio weaving beautiful tapestries. She was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel extensively but always said, there’s no place like Beaufort.
She returned in 2015 and vowed never to leave. She was a fitness nut and loved to walk all around Beaufort. She could be seen anywhere from the boat ramp to Cru Bar, on Front Street or Ann Street walking at a brisk pace, rain or shine. The only thing that would slow her down was if you met her while walking a dog.
Jennie was fortunate to have loving caregivers from start to finish. Our family will be forever grateful for their love and support.
Jennie had a lifelong concern for people less fortunate and animals, especially dogs.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 28, 2023, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beaufort with Rev. Tammy Lee officiating.
Jennie was born on April 18, 1946, to the late Christopher “Crip” and Marjorie Lewis Jones. She graduated from Beaufort High School and Meredith College.
She is survived by one sister, Charlotte Austin and husband, Bob Austin; her sister-in-law, Susan Jones; two nieces, Jennie Austin and Amy Nichols; two nephews, Brian Austin and Christopher Jones; six great nephews and nieces: Fisher and Tatum Austin, Ella Grace and Julie Ann Jones, Ashleigh and Evan Nichols; and her former husband of 46 years, Jon Jeffries of Helena, Montana.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Christopher and Marjorie Jones; brother, Christopher “Kit” Jones III, and a great nephew, Hunter Austin.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 215 Ann St. Beaufort, NC 28516, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
