Kimberly K. Kephart-Maxam, 58, of Burlington died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington.
Visitation for Kim will be Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Lunning Chapel with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friends may call from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service for Kim will be Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Lunning Chapel with Pastor Randy Beary officiating.
Born May 22, 1963, in Burlington, she was the daughter of William “Bill” and Joyce Virginia (Sly) Kephart (formerly of Carteret County).
Kim graduated from Burlington Community High School class of 1981. She earned a master’s degree in Psychology.
Kim worked in the pro shop at SportsWorx for 10 years. She was a former Clinical Psychologist.
She was affiliated with Harmony Bible Church. Kim loved baking, spending time with her nieces and nephews, her special times with her two great nieces and nephew-Olivia, Natalie and Cameron Huggins. She enjoyed party planning, autumn and her flowers and Kim loved spoiling her dog, Skippy Joe.
Survivors include her mother, Joyce Kephart of Burlington; Brothers William (Sang) Kephart II and Barry (Kellye) Kephart all of Houston, TX; Sister Kathi (Brian) Michelson of West Burlington and several nieces and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by her dad Bill Kephart and her grandparents.
Cremation will be accorded and entrusted to Lunning Chapel following the services. Inurnment will be at a later date in Aspen Grove Cemetery
A memorial has been established.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.lunningfuneralchapel.com.
