Ramon Gonzalez Navarro, 88, of Newport, originally of Pasay City, Philippines, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
A memorial mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City. The family will receive friends following the service.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Adelina R. Navarro; children, Ma. Lorna Navarro and Ramon D. Navarro Jr.; siblings, Eriberto Navarro Sr., Rolando Navarro, Consuelo Concepcion, Rosalinda Blardony, Reynaldo Navarro, Rosalie Lloren, and Maria Navarro; and two grandsons, Gerome Navarro Morse and Hunter Logan Kittelman Navarro.
Ramon was preceded in death by his parents, Raphael and Zeneida; his eldest son, Danilo Navarro; and two brothers, Raphael Navarro Jr. and Rene Navarro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.