Bonnie Davis, Beaufort
Bonnie Robinson Kirk Davis, 91, passed away December 23, 2021, at Carteret Health Care with her family by her side. She was born October 10, 1930, in Beaufort, NC to Callis and Ethel Robinson. Bonnie was a devout Christian and loved the Lord. She was an active member of Beaufort First Baptist Church for many years, serving as a Deacon and enjoyed singing in the choir. Her interests included family, gardening, sewing, and decorating.
GRADY WADE PHILLIPS, Havelock
Grady Wade Phillips, 78, of Havelock, died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock.
JOHNNY LUTHER LILES, Emerald Isle
Johnny Luther Liles, 78, of Emerald Isle, died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements to be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory.
