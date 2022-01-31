Margaret Carraway Becton, 103, of Merrimon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Newport, surrounded by family.
A graveside service was held at 2:00 PM on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort.
She was born on March 22, 1918, to the late Henry and Vera Carraway. She retired from the Blue Bell Plant after 40 plus years and was an avid gardener. Margaret was a wonderful nurse who helped take care of numerous people.
She is survived by her four daughters, Linda Garner of Merrimon; Judy Beasley of Kill Devils Hill; Jackie Gould of Morehead City; Candy O’Neal of Morehead City; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 15 great great grandchildren; and one great great great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Vera Carraway; husband John “Pete” Becton; six brothers, Herman, Dick, Luther, Grady, Allen, and Jake; four sisters, Mary, Thelma, Agnes, and Minnie; daughter, Janice Marie and husband Jackson; sons-in-law, Billy Beasley and Jesse Gould; grandsons, James, Gary Ray, Michael Preston; great grandson, Christopher Garner; grandson-in-son, Brad Sims.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Merrimon United Methodist Church and 3HC Hospice.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
