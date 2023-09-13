David Alan Stuart, also known as “Preacher”, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2023, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 15th, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and the Memorial Service on Monday, September 18th, at 2 p.m., all at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Born August 19, 1955, he is survived by his wife, Judy; his 3 sons, Ronnie, of Morehead City, David Jr., of Morehead City, and Dylan, from Morehead City; and his brother, Russell Stuart and wife Wanda, of Raleigh, NC.
Please send your prayers to the family.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
