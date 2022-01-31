Jennifer Dare Robideaux, 60, passed away on Friday Jan. 28, 2022, at Mission Hospital, in Asheville, NC, after an extended illness.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown Greenville. A reception will immediately follow at the Hyatt Regency Greenville.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service can view the Live Stream by clicking on the “Watch Livestream” button located on the obituary page at www.thomasmcafee.com.
Born in New Bern, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Alton Brown and Virginia Wilson Brown.
Jennifer was a graceful, tenderhearted, and optimistic person. She was a beloved Mother and Grandmother to her children and grandchildren. During her life she made infinite sacrifices to ensure that her kids had shelter, food, and safety. Family was her one true source of happiness in this world, and we are forever lucky to have been loved by her.
She is survived by four children, Bert Rochelle, Adam Rochelle, Jonathan Robideaux, and Rachael Robideaux; granddaughter, Adia Rochelle; grandson, Sawyer Rochelle; two sisters, Diane Wood and Kathy Williams; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Wall; and her brother, Jimmy Brown.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
