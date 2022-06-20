Lucille “Jeannie” Matthews, 53, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 23rd, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Allen Stabley. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Jeannie’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Lucille, or Jeannie as she was most fondly known, was born on July 11, 1968, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to William and Lucille Crank, the oldest of 5 children. With being first born, Jeannie had an independent strength that she carried throughout her life. She used that strength to help raise her siblings and she ensured that she passed that strength and independence onto her children. Family meant the world to Jeannie, her caring and protective nature meant that everyone knew that she was “mom” to all. Her selfless traits blessed numerous lives as she was always ready to help anyone in need.
In her younger years she enjoyed sports and even earned a black belt in karate which reflects great expertise. Talented beyond measure, Jeannie was smart and never afraid to tackle new ventures. Being a jack of all trades, she surely wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty. With incredible artistic ability, she was great at crafting and painting. Quite a few can attest to her wonderful home cooked meals made from scratch. Creating delicious treats for others, along with teaching those skills, brought her great joy. Gardening was another area where Jeannie flourished, she could often be found outside planting or harvesting which was one of her great delights.
She is survived by her fiancé, Jonathan Hardesty of the home; sons, Billy Joe Onorio and wife Emily, Jamie Onorio and wife Kristen, John Onorio, and Joey Matthews; sisters, Sherry Stabley and husband Allen, Melissa Willey, and Louise Blango and husband Lee; brother, Robert Newman Jr. and wife Cathy; and grandchildren, Addelyn Jo Onorio, Audrey Daniels, Wyatt Noonkester and Edith Raye Morgan; and several nieces and nephews.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Crank and brother-in-law, Chuck Willey.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
