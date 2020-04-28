Ralph Wilson Daniels, 65, of Selma, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home.
There will be no service.
He was born in Carteret County May 29, 1954, to the late Vernon and Evelyn Lupton Daniels.
Mr. Daniels is survived by a sister, Dianna Daniels of Morehead City; and brothers, Marshall Daniels of Cedar Island and Paul Daniels of Selma.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Daniels was preceded in death by lifelong partner, Kenneth Wade Hicks.
Arrangements are by Parrish Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
