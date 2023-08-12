Virginia Cundiff, Morehead City
Virginia Cundiff, 82, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Trina Pruitt, Newport
Trina Pruitt, 45, of New Bern, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at her home. Trina graduated from Havelock High School in 1996. She then went on to receive her Bachelors at East Carolina University. Trina was a devoted teacher at Tucker Creek Middle School for 15 years.
Pamela Baber
Pamela Guthrie Baber, 59, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
MARY "NATALIE" HAMILTON, Morehead City
Mary "Natalie" Hamilton, 92, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A memorial mass will be held at St. Egbert Catholic Church.
TAKAHIKO SATO, Morehead City
Takahiko Sato, 69, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.