Ruth Ann Buday, 79, of Havelock, died Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center.
Her memorial service will be held at 11am Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
