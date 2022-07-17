REV. DAVID O. VESPER, Newport
Rev. David O. Vesper, 80, of Newport, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. A celebration of life service, with military honors, will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24, at Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Grady Simpson and Rev. Jerry Box. The family will receive friends following the service.
