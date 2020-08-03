Pamela Hassell Cayton, 78, of Beaufort, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her celebration of life is at 2:30 p.m. Friday, at Ann Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Taylor Mills and the Rev. Rusty Willlis officiating. Due to the novel coronavirus, space will be limited as social distancing and masks will be required at the service. The service will be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page.
The family will receive friends in the Eure Building an hour and a half prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
