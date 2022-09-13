Sarah Francis Garner, 27, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center, in Greenville.
Sarah was a champion horse barrel racer, devoted mother of her children and will be missed by all.
A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. An Entombment will take place at a later date at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. The family received friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Saturday at the Funeral Home.
Sarah is survived by her parents, Ward Garner and Margaret Haviland, children, Easton Chance Gabriel and Bristol Alana Cody, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Allen Howard Garner Sr and Margert Bryant Garner, uncle Allen Howard Garner Jr. and maternal grandparents Chauncey and Muriel Haviland.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
