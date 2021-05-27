Raymond “Ray” Francis Hood, 81, of Cape Carteret, passed away early Sunday morning May, 16, 2021, at his home after a long illness.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9960 in Cedar Point.
Ray was the only child of Norman and Leona Hood, born in Northville, Mich., Jan. 10, 1940. He attended the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy. Ray resided in Michigan for 40 years of his life and dearly loved his home state. A U.S. Navy man, four years active and 30 years total, retiring as a chief petty officer, Ray was a Vietnam veteran who served with distinction with the Navy Patrol Squadron VP-40. Ray married Janet Famuliner Sept. 21, 1967, and started a family, eventually having three children. Later in life, Ray married Peggy Hazebrouck in 1993, and she spent the rest of her life as his wife.
As a proud veteran, Ray was an active member of the Cedar Point Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9960, where he served as chaplin, as well as being a past active member of Post No. 7383 Cary, serving as commander. Ray was retired from Nortel in Research Triangle Park since 2000, where he spent his career. Having settled in Cary for several years post-retirement, it was his and then-wife Peggy’s dream to have a permanent place at the beach. In 2001, that dream was realized, finally settling in Cape Carteret.
An avid sportsman, Ray twice bowled a 300 game. Ray also loved playing and watching golf. For more than 15 years, Ray worked in his spare time at Star Hill Golf Club in Cape Carteret, helping others enjoy golf while playing the game he, too, loved. As a huge University of Michigan fan, Ray followed the school’s sports teams passionately. He will be sorely missed by many friends at VFW Post No. 9960 and Star Hill.
He is survived by many loving individuals, including three children, Scott Hood and wife Lori of Raleigh, Steven Hood and Jillian of Youngsville and Cari Wade of Kinston; two stepdaughters, Cindy Atkinson and husband Irwyn and Erica Flory and husband Ron, all of Wendell; grandchildren, Gregory and Cameron, both of Raleigh, and Bryan and Johnathan Wade, both of Kinston; stepgrandchildren, Tate, Boyd, Alex, Rhianna and Gavin, all of Wendell; and one great-stepgrandchild, Luella Edwards of Asheville.
Ray is preceded in death by first wife, Janet Famuliner-Hood; and second wife, Peggy Hazebrouck-Hood.
A huge, heartfelt thank you from the family to the many caring nurses and social workers involved in Ray’s life from Community Home Care and Hospice. Thank you also to those friends from Post No. 9960 who looked in on Ray, brought meals and helped him tidy his house during his illness. Ray’s caring neighbors, Pat and Karen, also deserve thanks for being a liaison to distant relatives.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to please consider donating to Community Home Care and Hospice in Swansboro and/or VFW Post No. 9960 in memory of Ray.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
