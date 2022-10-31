Rodney A. Williams, 75, of Newport, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 3, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Grady Simpson. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Rodney was born on July 14, 1947, in Seven Springs, North Carolina. After growing up in Seven Springs, Rodney proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In 1974, he married Phyllis Henderson Bright, and their family grew to include 3 beautiful girls.
Rodney was a man of many talents who wasn’t afraid to try his hand at something new. Some of his skills included building homes, working with various Construction companies in Carteret County, welding, and working as a longshoreman at the NC Port. Every weekend he could be found working on cars, he was always ready and happy to help anyone who needed auto help. He loved being outside, whether he was gardening, fishing his nets, clamming, oystering, or pig cooking for special occasions. And of course, he was also known to peel many a potato for Mrs. Phyllis.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Phyllis Henderson Williams of the home; daughters, Cheryl Jones Salter and husband Alan of Core Creek, Lorraine Williams Patterson and husband Danny of Newport, and Rhonda Williams Hagan and husband Robert of Newport; sister, Bonnie Jacox of Morehead City and Irene King of Beulaville; brother, Quinton Williams and wife Ann of Newport; grandchildren, Cory Jones, Claudia Campbell, Jacob Patterson, Riley Hagan, Rori Hagan, and Wyatt Patterson; great-grandchildren, Jace Patterson and Waylon Campbell; and furry baby, Pickles.
Rodney was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Williams and his mother, Oleta Garner.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
