Dianne Nash Carithers, 74, of Concord and a longtime resident of Beaufort, passed peacefully Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by family and love.
Her memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Dianne was born in Concord April 22, 1946. Married June 10, 1964, Mike and Dianne were not only husband and wife, but the best of friends throughout their many years together. Dianne loved so many in this community and will be missed by all.
Dianne is survived by her husband of 56 years, Michael Carithers; children, Bryan and wife Karen and Tracey and husband Donald; and grandchildren, Maia and Dylan. She is also survived by older brother, Robert “Bob” Nash.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ola Mae and Robert Earl Nash; and younger brother, Rick Nash.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.