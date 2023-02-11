Dorothy Lovoy, Morehead City
Dorothy Lovoy, 95, of Morehead City passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Olivia Taylor, Chesapeake VA
Olivia Taylor, 101, of Chesapeake Virginia passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Lee Reels, Rocky Mount
Lee Charles Reels, 73, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Nash General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Louis Damico, Beaufort
Louis Damico, 88, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
GYSGT. RICHARD MICHAEL FALK, USMC RETIRED, Havelock
GySgt. Richard Michael Falk, USMC, Retired, 55, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at his home. His memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 18th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Jim Hendrix.
HARRY KIMBREW CONWAY, Morehead City
Harry Kimbrew Conway, 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 14th at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard.
F. BERNICE RUDDER, New Bern
F. Bernice Rudder, 96, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, February 18th at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport, officiated by Jack Bowen.
KATHY "KITTY" WINSLOW, Newport
Kathy "Kitty" Winslow, 77, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, February 16th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell.
JOHN C. HODGES, Morehead City
John C. Hodges, 66, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
