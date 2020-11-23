Marie Moore Smith, 82, of Salter Path, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Duke University Hospital in Durham.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donald Thomas and the Rev. David Bratton. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Marie was born May 21,1938, in Morehead City to the late Kenneth and Sarah Moore. Her roots ran deep in the Salter Path community, where she was loved by so many. Marie was a testimony of what a Proverbs 31, godly Christian woman represents. Her unwavering trust in the Lord was evident in her daily life, her prayers were that of a warrior, fiercely claiming and protecting her loved ones, and she was the hand of Christ extended to so many in need. It was with humble adoration she inspired, assisted and touched so many lives. Marie’s family will forever cherish her legacy and will continue to strive to live out the example she provided for them. Marie found the most joy in being with her family and church, along with cooking for others.
She is survived by her daughters, Anna Smith Frost and husband Tony, Alice Smith Willis and husband Ted and Frieda Smith Fiorini and husband Mike, all of Salter Path; grandchildren, Eddie Mullen and wife Kelly, Toni Marie Luther and husband Michael, Erika Fiorini, Matt Frost and wife Maggie, Casey Fiorini, Dustin Fiorini and significant other Alyson and Ted Willis Jr. and husband Stan; and great-grandchildren, Elijah, Layla, Hailey, Jake, Elleigh, Hunter, Addie and Price.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Homer Smith, in 1993; and brothers, Ernest Moore, Plymouth Moore and Joseph Moore.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Salter Path United Methodist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Salter Path United Methodist Church at 1200 Salter Path Road, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
