Gaspard Criner Jr., Beaufort
Gaspard Xavier Criner Jr., 95, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Hubert Smith, Beaufort
Hubert “Juney” Clarence Smith Jr., 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Juney, as he was known by many of his friends and family, died on September 30, 2022 after surviving months of coronary heart and kidney problems.
GARY DAVID HASLOB, Newport
Gary David Haslob, 71, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A private graveside service will take place at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The service will be available for viewing on the evening of October 12th and will remain on his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website for 90 days.
