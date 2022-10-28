Frank McDonald Kivett, 85, of Newport, NC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 22, 2022.
No services are planned at this time.
Frank was born in Star, NC to the late Sallie Mae Kivett Tomlinson and Charles Anderson Kivett. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Sybil Kivett Allen and brothers Billy and Charles Thomas Kivett, and half-brother David Tomlinson.
Frank will be profoundly missed by the love of his life and wife, Mercer Glenn Kivett. This Christmas Eve, they would have been married 43 years. He is also survived by a daughter Kimberly Starr Kivett and sons Charles Anderson Kivett, Brian Gregory Kivett and Caddell Montgomery “Monty” Kivett. Additionally, he is survived by a niece Karen.
Frank bravely served in the Army during the Korean War and later graduated from Catawba College in Salisbury, NC. He served as the Executive Director of the Centralia Council of Government in Charlotte and was appointed by Governor James G. Martin as Deputy Director of the NC Division of Enforcement and Training. He also served as the mayor for the town of Havelock. He later established Kivett Happy House Realty and served on the Carteret County Board of Realtors and was voted Realtor of the year.
Those fortunate to have known Frank consistently comment on his kindness, generosity, humility and intellect. Frank never met a stranger and was well respected by all his friends.
Frank enjoyed fishing and would often fish from Morehead City Yacht Basin while at work at his established business Happy House Realty. Whether catching a fish or not, he said it felt good to hold a rod in his hand.
Frank was a man of faith and was a member of Tuttle’s Grove Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
