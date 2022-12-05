Michael Scott Lindquist, 53, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center, following a brief illness.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 12th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner, Senior Pastor. The family will receive friends following the service.
Michael was born on August 25, 1959, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He spent his younger years in Virginia Beach before moving to Carteret County in 1995. He worked in the heating and air conditioning business with Airco Mechanical Services and later in pest control with All American Pest. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Newport where he served as governor.
A strong believer in the NRA, Michael was proud to be a lifetime member of the organization. Taking that role seriously, he became a certified safety instructor which was an incredibly rewarding experience for him.
He is survived by his fiancé, Carrie Cagle of Newport, NC; father, Ronald “Ron” Lindquist and wife Natalie “Vann” Lindquist of Morehead City, NC; stepsisters, Theresa Clarke Merrell of Emerald Isle, NC, Kim Clarke Wade (Monty) and Donna Clarke Claud (Robert), all of Virginia Beach, VA; stepbrothers, Robert S. Clarke (Deana) of Union, KY and James C. Clarke II (Christy) of Morehead City, NC; aunt, Helen Lindquist of Crystal Lake, IL; along with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Howard and brother, Robert Lindquist.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Glad Tidings Church for the Daily Bread Ministry, 4621 Country Club Rd., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
