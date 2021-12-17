Sarah Sue Stuska, 94, of Smyrna, went to join her beloved husband Russell A. Stuska Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
No memorial will be held.
She unwillingly gave up her last To Do list, only under duress, at the very end. She stayed as active, busy and social as possible, as long as possible, participating in many community events, shopping, and watching the full moon rise over the barrier islands. She had a wonderful team of in-home caregivers who helped her “grade papers,” “organize conferences,” enjoy the outdoors, and run errands in the car.
Sue had worked part time to finish her college degrees, eventually earning her Master’s Degree in Education. She loved children and believed they deserved the best possible start. She chaired the Early Childhood Education Division at Front Range Community College, Westminster, Colorado, where she oversaw planning of the child care building, prepared classes, supervised the lab schools and taught. She loved teaching and all it entailed. She organized the SPEAC group of childcare paraprofessionals and coordinated their annual conferences. Those among her students who went on to study Japanese at the university level participated in an internship teaching program in Japan; Sue visited them, met the children, and spoke to educators and parents. She was nominated for Teacher of the Year in the Colorado Community College system. She was beloved by her students and mentored many of them as they went on to work in childcare. She worked with State staff to create appropriate regulations for childcare facilities.
When not working, Sue and Russ stayed active. In later years, they walked to Starbucks, local stores or to the Recreation Center to take Senior Sneakers fitness and yoga classes. They attended home Rockies baseball games by walking to the bus stop for the downtown bus. Trains – and all rolling stock - were a passion that took them to many parts of Colorado, the US, Canada, Mexico and abroad to ride. They loved San Francisco’s streetcars and cable cars and visited to ride them every year. They loved birdwatching, with Sue particularly fond of penguins, and traveled within the US and as far as the Galapagos and Antarctica to see them.
Sue was a loving, caring, devoted wife during her and Russ’ 65-year marriage. She was a supportive, encouraging, loving and caring mother. She touched many lives, truly cared about people, and made this world a much better place especially for children.
In lieu of flowers (which she dearly loved) please contribute to the historic train/rolling stock, small animal rescue, Alzheimer’s research center, or charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.