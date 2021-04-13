William H. Cunningham Jr., 82, of New Bern, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern surrounded by his family and into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He has family in Carteret County.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
He is survived by his brother, John Paxon McLean; sisters, Paxon McLean Holz, Lura McLean Fulcher and Rachel McLean Del Mauro, all of Cape Carteret; nieces, Elizabeth Holz of Cape Carteret and Leslie McLean Bragg of Huntersville; nephews, Mac Holz and Bubba McLean of Cape Carteret; great-niece, Annie McLean of Cape Carteret; and great-nephews, Kirby Bragg, Claude Bragg and John Bragg, all of Huntersville, and J.P. McLean III and Croft McLean, both of Cape Carteret.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the building fund at Swansboro United Methodist Church, 665 West Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
