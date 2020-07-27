Gerald Vernon Troyer, 95, of Beaufort, peacefully passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City, North.
His graveside memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort. The family will gather afterward outside at the graveside.
Gerald was born June 20, 1925, in Barnsdale, Okla. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 16 and was stationed in Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point during World War II. Gerald proudly served his country in the Marine Corps for two years. After his service, Gerald began his 52-year career with Carteret Craven Electric, now Carteret Craven EMC. His curiosity for learning, love for people and drive to achieve excellence inspired his very long-lasting, enjoyable career. Whether it was climbing a power pole, restoring power in the midst of a hurricane, stopping by to repair an outage or teaching his colleagues, “Jerry” or “Troyer” was the friendly face and first call of his community for many years. Early in his career, Gerald met his loving wife, Fallie Troyer, and they had four children.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort, where he humbly gave his time for many years serving on the vestry. Outside of work and church, Gerald spent most of his time on the Beaufort causeway with his family. He was proud of his family, and you could often find him present at sporting games, recitals and other monumental events. Gerald enjoyed the sun, saltwater, hunting, fishing, reading a good book, coffee with friends, daily walks and the company of his many four-legged labrador retriever companions. His smile and laugh could brighten any room, and he was a loving friend to all.
He is survived by his sons, Gerald Vernon Troyer III and wife Gayle of Morehead City and Stewart Troyer and wife Ingrid of Germany; daughters, Jenny Turnage and husband Johnny of New Bern and Sara Gery Mansfield of Morehead City; grandchildren, Jennifer Johnson Hopkins, Robert Johnson, Steven Troyer, David Turnage and wife Kim, Daniel Turnage, Mark Mansfield and wife Joni and Ashley Edwards and husband Eric; and many great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, G.V. Troyer and Ruby McWright Troyer; siblings; and wife, Fallie Evelyn Pope Troyer.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in memory of Gerald Troyer.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
