Charles Kenneth Bolton, 81, of Cary, formerly of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, following an illness.
While his family and friends wish to honor his memory and celebrate his life, services have not been planned, due in part to the public health situation at this time.
A lifelong thinker, learner, music lover and world traveler, Charles leaves behind his loving and accomplished wife of 48 years, Randie. Together they lived a life rich in love and adventure.
Charles is also survived by the 6 grown children of their blended family, Antonia, Jane, Margaret, Portia, Saul and Joseph.
Charles was a loved and trusted mentor and friend to many, including his grandchildren, former students, neighbors and folks he met along the way.
He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth Bolton and Elizabeth Masters Bolton; and his siblings, Darrell Bolton, Sam Bolton, Byron Bolton and Kathy Bohley of Newport.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
