Paul Lynch, Atlantic
Paul Lynch, 62, of Atlantic, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
THOMAS BLACKBURN HOLCOMB, Emerald Isle
Thomas Blackburn Holcomb, 67, of Emerald Isle and formerly of Winston Salem, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home.
VEDA MAE STYRON, Cedar Island
Veda Mae Styron, 85, of Cedar Island, passed away at her home on the morning of March 3, 2022. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 7th, at Atlantic United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Cedar Island Community Cemetery.
